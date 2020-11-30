New Sauerbraten 2020 Edition Released

Dear all, we are happy to announce that the long-awaited Sauerbraten 2020 Edition is finally available! You can find it on the Sauerbraten homepage (http://sauerbraten.org/)

The full changelog is here: http://sauerbraten.org/docs/history.html

New Features!

Almost 200 (yes, 200) new maps!

A fully configurable HUD gameclock

Color coded health display

Teammate health bars for easy communication

Pickup icons display over players in item modes

Configurable HUD ammobar

Explosion brightness can now be changed in-game

Water quality has been improved

Game Improvements!

Update from SDL 1 to SDL 2

Hold has received an update. The flag counter now does not reset upon dropping the flag, but the time starts to increase back to 20 for every second it is not picked up. The enemy team picking up the flag still resets the counter for your team.

An improved design for sound radius

A new, more intelligent spawn system

The Health Boost mechanic has been redesigned – it lasts only until death and provides +100 health up to 150 for the first pickup, and up to 200 for any subsequent pickups before dying

Editing Stuff!

Atmospheric effects

Multiplayer undo in coop-edit

vcommands now work without sendmap

More user friendly editing menus

Mapmodel menu now previews the mapmodels and their animations

Texture menu now previews the texture path

Hundreds of new assets!

Server and Demos

Demos can now be named when saving

/seekdemo allows you to fast forward, like /demotime in Community Edition

allows you to fast forward, like in Community Edition Default server has settings for overtime and persistent teams

Blue armour in Regen Capture can (and should) now be disabled as a server setting

And much, much more!

Happy fragging!