New Sauerbraten 2020 Edition Released

Dear all, we are happy to announce that the long-awaited Sauerbraten 2020 Edition is finally available! You can find it on the Sauerbraten homepage (http://sauerbraten.org/)

The full changelog is here: http://sauerbraten.org/docs/history.html

New Features!

  • Almost 200 (yes, 200) new maps!
  • A fully configurable HUD gameclock
  • Color coded health display
  • Teammate health bars for easy communication
  • Pickup icons display over players in item modes
  • Configurable HUD ammobar
  • Explosion brightness can now be changed in-game
  • Water quality has been improved

Game Improvements!

  • Update from SDL 1 to SDL 2
  • Hold has received an update. The flag counter now does not reset upon dropping the flag, but the time starts to increase back to 20 for every second it is not picked up. The enemy team picking up the flag still resets the counter for your team.
  • An improved design for sound radius
  • A new, more intelligent spawn system
  • The Health Boost mechanic has been redesigned – it lasts only until death and provides +100 health up to 150 for the first pickup, and up to 200 for any subsequent pickups before dying

Editing Stuff!

  • Atmospheric effects
  • Multiplayer undo in coop-edit
  • vcommands now work without sendmap
  • More user friendly editing menus
  • Mapmodel menu now previews the mapmodels and their animations
  • Texture menu now previews the texture path
  • Hundreds of new assets!

Server and Demos

  • Demos can now be named when saving
  • /seekdemo allows you to fast forward, like /demotime in Community Edition
  • Default server has settings for overtime and persistent teams
  • Blue armour in Regen Capture can (and should) now be disabled as a server setting

And much, much more!

Happy fragging!

34+

  1. Shag

    MASSIVE congratulations to everyone that had anything to do with the New Release………. MANY THANKS!!! Your time and effort is truly appreciated!!!

  5. DeathStar

    Awesome! So glad it’s finally released. It has been a long time! This should revamp the community a bit, bring a lot of the devs back and get us some new players.

  6. shuzo

    Congrats to everyone who worked countless hours on this new release! Awesome news for the sauerbraten community.

  8. Nooby

    How to you get to “200 new map”?

    According to the changelog there are 70 new maps

  9. Rob Stolzer

    I cannot get the new version to download. I’ve tried ten times and it fails each time :-(

      1. Gangler

        if you have problems you should go to the sauerbraten discord server and ask for help on #support :)

    1. alt

      Just click on “Problems downloading ?”, then choose “Auto-select”.
      It’s the San Diego server that has probably hit some quota, other mirrors are fine.
      I have just downloaded the game from one of them, at around 1.5 Mbps, in 10 minutes.
      Hope this helps :-)

  12. octreeleaf

    When you thought 2020 couldn’t get any worse, it just gets better!

    Haven’t installed this yet, but I can already say this is the best software release of the year!

    I always loved the editor inside this game, it has been such an enjoyable workflow even with it’s clunky aspects. I’m glad to see the updates extend to that as well!

    Overall, it’s a wholesome feeling to see this game still being developed!

    Major kudos to everyone involved!

  14. Sentoki/Raptorspok

    Wow been a fan of the game since it was uploaded, cant wait to try 2020 edition.

