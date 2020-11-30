New Sauerbraten 2020 Edition Released

Dear all, we are happy to announce that the long-awaited Sauerbraten 2020 Edition is finally available! You can find it on the Sauerbraten homepage (http://sauerbraten.org/)
The full changelog is here: http://sauerbraten.org/docs/history.html
New Features!
- Almost 200 (yes, 200) new maps!
- A fully configurable HUD gameclock
- Color coded health display
- Teammate health bars for easy communication
- Pickup icons display over players in item modes
- Configurable HUD ammobar
- Explosion brightness can now be changed in-game
- Water quality has been improved
Game Improvements!
- Update from SDL 1 to SDL 2
- Hold has received an update. The flag counter now does not reset upon dropping the flag, but the time starts to increase back to 20 for every second it is not picked up. The enemy team picking up the flag still resets the counter for your team.
- An improved design for sound radius
- A new, more intelligent spawn system
- The Health Boost mechanic has been redesigned – it lasts only until death and provides +100 health up to 150 for the first pickup, and up to 200 for any subsequent pickups before dying
Editing Stuff!
- Atmospheric effects
- Multiplayer undo in coop-edit
- vcommands now work without sendmap
- More user friendly editing menus
- Mapmodel menu now previews the mapmodels and their animations
- Texture menu now previews the texture path
- Hundreds of new assets!
Server and Demos
- Demos can now be named when saving
/seekdemoallows you to fast forward, like
/demotimein Community Edition
- Default server has settings for overtime and persistent teams
- Blue armour in Regen Capture can (and should) now be disabled as a server setting
And much, much more!
Happy fragging!